China's Premier Li Qiang is speaking at the Boao Forum, plenty of reassuring comments.

To achieve greater success, chaos and conflicts must not happen in Asia

Otherwise the future of asia will be lost

We need to implement the gsi, uphold the vision of comprehensive security and oppose unilateral sanctions

Oppose taking sides, forming blocs and new cold war

Further liberalise global trade and investment

Keep global supply chains stable and smooth

Inject strong dynamism into the global economy

Oppose trade protectionism and decoupling

The issues facing humanity need to be addressed through consultation with all

We need to send a positive signal of upholding multilateralism to make global governance system more just and equitable

In this uncertain world, the certainty that china offers is an anchor for global peace and development

No matter how the world's situation evolves, we will remain committed to reforms and opening up

The economic situation in March is even better than in January and February

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) holds an annual conference in Boao, a town in the southern province of Hainan, China.

The forum was established in 2001 and is modeled after the World Economic Forum held annually in Davos, Switzerland. The Boao Forum is designed to bring together leaders from government, business, and academia in Asia and other regions to discuss important issues related to the development of the region and the world.

