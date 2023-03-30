China's Premier Li Qiang is speaking at the Boao Forum, plenty of reassuring comments.
- To achieve greater success, chaos and conflicts must not happen in Asia
- Otherwise the future of asia will be lost
- We need to implement the gsi, uphold the vision of comprehensive security and oppose unilateral sanctions
- Oppose taking sides, forming blocs and new cold war
- Further liberalise global trade and investment
- Keep global supply chains stable and smooth
- Inject strong dynamism into the global economy
- Oppose trade protectionism and decoupling
- The issues facing humanity need to be addressed through consultation with all
- We need to send a positive signal of upholding multilateralism to make global governance system more just and equitable
- In this uncertain world, the certainty that china offers is an anchor for global peace and development
- No matter how the world's situation evolves, we will remain committed to reforms and opening up
- The economic situation in March is even better than in January and February
---
The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) holds an annual conference in Boao, a town in the southern province of Hainan, China.
- The forum was established in 2001 and is modeled after the World Economic Forum held annually in Davos, Switzerland. The Boao Forum is designed to bring together leaders from government, business, and academia in Asia and other regions to discuss important issues related to the development of the region and the world.
