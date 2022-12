Economic growth speed will continue rising

China economy operating within a reasonable range

Growth will continue amid implementation of optimised pandemic policies

No change to the narrative from China as they continue to reaffirm the above set of policy remarks so far this year. The onshore yuan has seen a significant weakening against the dollar from 6.40 to 7.30 before sticking closer to 7.00 in the past week after another sharp drop as China puts an end to its zero-Covid policy.