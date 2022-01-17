- Overall momentum of China's economy is sound
- China will continue with reform and opening up
- World economy still faces constraints
- The world has found itself in a new period of turbulence and transformation
- Countries should strengthen economic policy coordination
Those are rather general remarks but they set the tone for what to expect from the Chinese economy in the year ahead. Despite a shift to 'common prosperity', China's economy is estimated to have recovered strongly from the pandemic last year. So, Xi's message is that it will continue to do so this year as well.