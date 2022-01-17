Overall momentum of China's economy is sound

China will continue with reform and opening up

World economy still faces constraints

The world has found itself in a new period of turbulence and transformation

Countries should strengthen economic policy coordination

Those are rather general remarks but they set the tone for what to expect from the Chinese economy in the year ahead. Despite a shift to 'common prosperity', China's economy is estimated to have recovered strongly from the pandemic last year. So, Xi's message is that it will continue to do so this year as well.