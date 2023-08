It's been an extremely rough last few weeks for Chinese equities as the dominoes appear to be falling in the property sector. It is now being reported that China is planning to try and provide some help with authorities looking to cut the stamp duty on domestic stock trading by as much as 50%. The draft proposal had already been submitted and a decision could be made and announced as soon as later today.

For some context, this would be the first such cut since 2008 in the Chinese market.