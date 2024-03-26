Houthi terrorists were said to have had an agreement with Russia and China to allow their vessels safe passage. '

US officials, however, reported that a Chinese oil tanker hauling Russian oil appears to have been hit. The attack occurred over the weekend.

Via Lloyds:

US Central Command said the “Chinese-owned, Chinese-operated” tanker sustained only minimal damage, and a fire on board was extinguished within 30 minutes.

“No casualties were reported and the vessel resumed its course,” it said.

“The Houthis attacked Huang Pu despite previously stating they would not attack Chinese vessels.”

It thought the attack occurred because of outdated information in databases. More here.

Maybe just bloodthirsty terrorists not thinking straight though?