Will keep liquidity reasonably ample

To better coordinate epidemic prevention and control, social and economic development

Will step up macro economic adjustments, strengthen policy coordination

Will expand domestic demand, prioritise consumption recovery

This of course comes after the two-day Central Economic Work Conference, with the state media citing remarks from China president Xi Jinping. These are all very on the surface as you would expect and they don't show much deviation in terms of policy strategy from China. The headline is an interesting one though as it omits the phrase 'prudent' and instead now puts emphasis on monetary policy being 'precise' and 'forceful'. Let's see if future remarks will adopt a similar wording.