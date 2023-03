Caixin / S&P Global PMIs from China for February 2023.

Services 55 (expected 54.7, prior 52.9)

Composite 54.2 (prior 51.1)

--

Earlier:

The privately surveyed PMIs from China, those from Caixin / S&P Global, are not the same as the official PMIs.

These are different surveys, there is a greater representation of large and SEO firms in the official PMIs.