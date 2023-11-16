Reuters report on the intentions of China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, has to increase efforts to attract foreign investment, and to improve consumption among low and mid-level income groups.

"More vigorous (foreign) investment policies will be introduced,"

"we will continue to expand domestic demand."

"We will accelerate the implementation of projects enabling the issue of an additional 1 trillion yuan of government bonds,"

I guess there are no further details at this stage. Capital flows into China have slowed in the wake of the Xi-led crackdowns on many sectors of the economy, the new laws restricting information flows, and raids/arrests at analyst firms.