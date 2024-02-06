The CSI300 is up 1.3% early trading today with the help of comments from the sovereign wealth fund and the regulator.

Chinese stocks are in an interesting spot because of week-long holidays that will start on Friday. That may ramp up the pressure to act sooner.

Bloomberg kicked off speculation about a rescue on Jan 22, saying officials were considering a 2 trillion yuan rescue. Since then though, it's been quiet.

Then again, from a policymaker perspective you could argue that announcing something over the break, or at the end of the break would be a good time for a reset. Whatever comes next, the stakes are higher right now and there's global focus on Chinese stocks that I haven't seen in awhile.