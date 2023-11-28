China announced earlier in the month that it will tighten export controls on rare earths. Exporters will be required to report rare-earth types and the destination of exports.

New restrictions will run through until the end of October in 2025.

The new restrictions come into effect on Friday this week.

Japanese media notes that firms there are seeking new sources of graphite for EVs (graphite is essential for lithium-ion batteries) and gallium & germanium for semiconductor.