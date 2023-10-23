China will hold its National Financial Work Conference at the end of October (30 and 31)

It'll be focused on resolving debt-related risks, notably local government financing vehicle (LGFV) risks.

The conference was due to be held in 2022 (the previous one was held in 2017) but it was held over for a year until October 2023.

--

Background info on the "National Financial Work Conference"

economic and financial policy event

typically occurs every five years

#5 was held in 2017, the one coming up is #6

The purpose of this conference is to review China's financial policies, set financial and economic priorities for the next five years, and make important decisions related to the financial sector and economic development.