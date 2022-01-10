Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, along with GCC secretary general Nayef Falah al-Hajraf will visit China from January 10 to 14.

China has invited the ministers. Says the report in the South China Morning Post :

China is worried about supply security following the turmoil in Kazakhstan, one of its key suppliers while the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) want to find a counterweight for their over-reliance on the United States and Beijing’s close ties to Iran, analysts said.

One for the oil folks to keep an eye on. Link to the SCMP here for more (may be gated)