February trade data from China is skewed by the New Year break. YTD figures, i.e. for January and February, are a better guide given the moveable holiday period each year.

USD denominated numbers for the January - February months:

Imports +3.5% (expected +1.5%

exports +7.1% (expected +1.9%)

trade balance 125.2bn USD (expected +103.7 bn USD)

Better than expected figures for both imports and exports are a welcome result.

Yuan denominated: