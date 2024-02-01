China Vice Finance Minister

2023 tax and fee cuts, rebates totalled 2.2 trillion yuan

Expects fiscal revenue to continue to recover in 2024

Will maintain certain intensity in fiscal spending in 2024

Fiscal policy will help expand domestic demand

Will appropriately increase investment under central government budget

This is hardly flood-like stimulus, but China has been saying that won't be coming. China's piecemeal efforts have not adequately addressed a moribund, deflationary economy. Still, these efforts are better than nothing.

In other news from China, this is from a Bloomberg report (gated), in brief: