  • Expressed concern over EU electric vehicle probe
  • China willing to seriously consider and include more EU incorporated banks in China
  • China is willing to expand imports from EU
  • Discussed establishment of early warning system on raw materials supply chains
  • Both sides agreed to work together to stabilize supply chains and oppose decoupling
  • Will strengthen cooperation and coordination of macro-economic policies

The tone of these comments is good but never know what's said behind the scenes.