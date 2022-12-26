This is a big policy change from China, a major step toward fully reopening travel with the rest of the world.

Currently, arriving passengers must quarantine for

five days at a hotel

then followed by three days at home

down from a full 3 week quarantine period

China's National Health Commission announced on Monday that there would be no more quarantine requirement.

people arriving in China will still need a negative virus test 48 hours before departure

passengers will be required to wear protective masks on board