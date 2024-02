Japanese media, Nikkei, reports on a Chinese government led initiative to have China’s leading auto and battery manufacturers form an alliance to commercialize all solid-state batteries.

the China All-Solid-State Battery Collaborative Innovation Platform, or CASIP, was formed last month

includes academia and industry leaders, like BYD and CATL, to build a solid-state EV battery supply chain

NIkkei is gated, but there is ungated info here.