China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi

  • China is ready to maintain high-level exchanges with Spain, strengthen synergy of development strategies, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.
  • China regards the EU as an important force in the multipolar pattern and supports European integration, the development and growth of the EU, realising strategic autonomy.
  • 'As long as China and the EU strengthen solidarity and cooperation, bloc confrontation will not arise'.

  • We are ready to work with the EU to uphold the free trade system, practice multi-lateralism, promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalisation

The desire for a multipolar world expressed here smells a bit of desperation. China is already becoming irrelevant to global business if the FDI figures are any guide:

The FM might need to have a word with sleepy Xi.