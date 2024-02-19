China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi

China is ready to maintain high-level exchanges with Spain, strengthen synergy of development strategies, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

China regards the EU as an important force in the multipolar pattern and supports European integration, the development and growth of the EU, realising strategic autonomy.

'As long as China and the EU strengthen solidarity and cooperation, bloc confrontation will not arise'.

We are ready to work with the EU to uphold the free trade system, practice multi-lateralism, promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalisation

The desire for a multipolar world expressed here smells a bit of desperation. China is already becoming irrelevant to global business if the FDI figures are any guide:

AI image

The FM might need to have a word with sleepy Xi.