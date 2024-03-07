China's iron ore imports in the first two months of 2024 rose solidly, with pre-holiday restocking, higher shipments cited.

China imported 209.45 million metric tons over the two-month period

a monthly average of 104.73 million tons

compared with a monthly average of 98.39 million tons in 2023

these are Reuters calculations

China combined import data for January and February into one release to smooth out the impact of the Lunar New Year holidays, which fall in either January or February every year.

AUD has caught a wee tailwind from China's data today:

China is the world's largest importer of iron ore. Australia is its biggest supplier.