China’s Premier Li Keqiang said that responsible authorities should be acting to “add a sense of urgency” when implementing existing policies.

and said the country will study and adopt stronger economic policies as needed to support the economy

Li was speaking on Monday. The third wartning in a week is suggestive of rising concerns over the economic outlook. Which is hardly surprising given harsh lockdown conditions in China's largest city of Shanghai, and elsewhere, disrupting economic ativity.

