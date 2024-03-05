China's Premier Li Qiang speaking, his opening address to the NPC:

the foundation of China's economic recovery is not yet solid

domestic demand is not strong

social expectations are relatively weak

some small- and medium-sized enterprises are facing operating difficulties

Li has binned his post-NPC press conference.

China's premier’s post-parliament news conference had been held for the past 30+ years. But, it won't be held this year, and in fact Li will hold no such annual press conferences for the remaining term of China's parliament ending in 2027.

Analysts are pointing to this as another sign of the country’s increasingly inward focus and centralised control.