China’s State Council met on Friday. Premier Li Qiang chaired the meeting.
In a statement after, said:
- the Council considered a batch of macroeconomic policies designed to expand “effective demand”, strengthen the real economy and defuse risks in key areas:
- "it is imperative to introduce policies that are more powerful"
- “Policies that meet the necessary conditions should be promptly unveiled and implemented without delay,”
The statement was light on details though - there were none.
Info via China media outlets.