China’s State Council met on Friday. Premier Li Qiang chaired the meeting.

In a statement after, said:

the Council considered a batch of macroeconomic policies designed to expand “effective demand”, strengthen the real economy and defuse risks in key areas:

"it is imperative to introduce policies that are more powerful"

“Policies that meet the necessary conditions should be promptly unveiled and implemented without delay,”

The statement was light on details though - there were none.

Info via China media outlets.