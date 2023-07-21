The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is the state planner:
- has released policies to boost the consumption of electronics products
- also issues steps to boost automobile consumption
- Encourages scientific research institutes and market entities to actively apply domestic ai technology to improve intelligence level of electronic products
- to optimise management policy of automobile purchase restrictions
- to encourage regions with purchase restrictions to issue annual car purchase targets as soon as possible
- to increase annual car purchase quotas in accordance with local conditions
- to support renewal and consumption of old vehicles