China's Two Sessions are the concurrent annual meetings of

the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which begins on March 4,

and the National People’s Congress (NPC), which opens on March 5

Both bodies are under the control of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Meetings are likely to conclude around March 11, when Premier Li Qiang conducts his press conference.

China watchers will be paying special attention to this Two Sessions because General Secretary Xi Jinping has yet to call a Third Plenum of the Party’s Central Committee, which traditionally approves economic reforms, and Premier Li Qiang will deliver his first government work report.

This article expands with much more, some of which will of interest to traders, such as:

Economic Strategy

Growth Target

Xi Jinping is the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and leader of China