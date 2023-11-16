A senior US official with the US readout of the Biden - Xi meeting.

On Taiwan, as noted in the bullets below, "the biggest, most dangerous issue in US-China relations". The no plans for military action is a welcome comment indeed. The last thing we all want to see is another war.

  • Biden and Xi had a substantial exchange about Taiwan
  • Xi made clear that Taiwan was the biggest, most dangerous issue in US-China relations
  • Biden made clear that the US Position is to maintain peace and stability, it believes in the status quo and asked China to respect Taiwan's electoral process
  • Xi said there were no such plans of China military action against Taiwan in coming years
  • Xi told Biden China's preference was for peaceful reunification with Taiwan but then moved to talk about conditions in which force could be used
  • Xi was trying to indicate that China is not preparing for a massive invasion of Taiwan, but that does not change US Approach

More below on the economy and other issues.

Taiwan Straits
  • Biden talks with Xi lasted some four hours
  • Xi did almost all of the talking in the session with Biden from the Chinese side
  • Biden, China's Xi reached agreement on fentanyl
  • China will go directly after specific chemical companies making fentanyl precursors
  • We want to see whether China will continue to follow up on fentanyl crackdown
  • Today China agreed to mechanisms to address miscalculations and create forums for military to military contacts
  • Official: secretary of Defense Austin will meet with his Chinese counterpart when that person is named
  • Senior military commanders will engage with their counterparts from China
  • Biden made a very clear request to Xi that both countries institutionalize the military to military dialogues
  • China agreed to taking these steps on institutionalizing military dialogues
  • We all understand that ai, when used in military or nuclear operations, creates real risks
  • We are very much focused on practices regarding ai that could be dangerous or destabilizing
  • The two sides were not yet ready for a declaration or framework about ai, this will require more serious interactions
  • Biden and Xi acknowledged that talks between national security advisers on taiwan, ukraine and middle east had been very valuable
  • Both leaders recognized that more work needed to be done about ai
  • Biden was direct with Xi that the playing field economically was not level, that forced repatriation of intellectual property was discouraging investment
  • Xi made clear to Biden that he wants to stablize the relationship with the us
  • Xi demonstrated a deep knowledge about the discussions within the united states about China
  • Xi said it was unfair that there are negative views about the Chinese communist party within the united states
  • Biden made clear to Xi US Concerns about Ukraine
  • Biden expressed his desire that China weigh in with Iran to avoid steps that could be seen as provocative in the middle east
  • Biden told Xi the US Will not provide technology that can be used against the US Militarily
  • The two sides also had discussions about the need for China to be more transparent about nuclear issues related to the military
  • Biden made clear to Xi that China will need to do more on climate change
  • Biden told Xi China needed to take more steps on methane specifically
  • Talks were constructive, both leaders acknowledged that they want to keep lines of communication open
  • No plans for another visit between Biden and Xi at this time, but they kept the door open to that
  • Chinese officials said they had discussions with Iranians on regional risks
  • Biden made clear the differences the US Sees between Hamas and the Palestinians