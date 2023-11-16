A senior US official with the US readout of the Biden - Xi meeting.
On Taiwan, as noted in the bullets below, "the biggest, most dangerous issue in US-China relations". The no plans for military action is a welcome comment indeed. The last thing we all want to see is another war.
- Biden and Xi had a substantial exchange about Taiwan
- Xi made clear that Taiwan was the biggest, most dangerous issue in US-China relations
- Biden made clear that the US Position is to maintain peace and stability, it believes in the status quo and asked China to respect Taiwan's electoral process
- Xi said there were no such plans of China military action against Taiwan in coming years
- Xi told Biden China's preference was for peaceful reunification with Taiwan but then moved to talk about conditions in which force could be used
- Xi was trying to indicate that China is not preparing for a massive invasion of Taiwan, but that does not change US Approach
More below on the economy and other issues.
- Biden talks with Xi lasted some four hours
- Xi did almost all of the talking in the session with Biden from the Chinese side
- Biden, China's Xi reached agreement on fentanyl
- China will go directly after specific chemical companies making fentanyl precursors
- We want to see whether China will continue to follow up on fentanyl crackdown
- Today China agreed to mechanisms to address miscalculations and create forums for military to military contacts
- Official: secretary of Defense Austin will meet with his Chinese counterpart when that person is named
- Senior military commanders will engage with their counterparts from China
- Biden made a very clear request to Xi that both countries institutionalize the military to military dialogues
- China agreed to taking these steps on institutionalizing military dialogues
- We all understand that ai, when used in military or nuclear operations, creates real risks
- We are very much focused on practices regarding ai that could be dangerous or destabilizing
- The two sides were not yet ready for a declaration or framework about ai, this will require more serious interactions
- Biden and Xi acknowledged that talks between national security advisers on taiwan, ukraine and middle east had been very valuable
- Both leaders recognized that more work needed to be done about ai
- Biden was direct with Xi that the playing field economically was not level, that forced repatriation of intellectual property was discouraging investment
- Xi made clear to Biden that he wants to stablize the relationship with the us
- Xi demonstrated a deep knowledge about the discussions within the united states about China
- Xi said it was unfair that there are negative views about the Chinese communist party within the united states
- Biden made clear to Xi US Concerns about Ukraine
- Biden expressed his desire that China weigh in with Iran to avoid steps that could be seen as provocative in the middle east
- Biden told Xi the US Will not provide technology that can be used against the US Militarily
- The two sides also had discussions about the need for China to be more transparent about nuclear issues related to the military
- Biden made clear to Xi that China will need to do more on climate change
- Biden told Xi China needed to take more steps on methane specifically
- Talks were constructive, both leaders acknowledged that they want to keep lines of communication open
- No plans for another visit between Biden and Xi at this time, but they kept the door open to that
- Chinese officials said they had discussions with Iranians on regional risks
- Biden made clear the differences the US Sees between Hamas and the Palestinians