A senior US official with the US readout of the Biden - Xi meeting.

On Taiwan, as noted in the bullets below, "the biggest, most dangerous issue in US-China relations". The no plans for military action is a welcome comment indeed. The last thing we all want to see is another war.

Biden and Xi had a substantial exchange about Taiwan

Xi made clear that Taiwan was the biggest, most dangerous issue in US-China relations

Biden made clear that the US Position is to maintain peace and stability, it believes in the status quo and asked China to respect Taiwan's electoral process

Xi said there were no such plans of China military action against Taiwan in coming years

Xi told Biden China's preference was for peaceful reunification with Taiwan but then moved to talk about conditions in which force could be used

Xi was trying to indicate that China is not preparing for a massive invasion of Taiwan, but that does not change US Approach

More below on the economy and other issues.