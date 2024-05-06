China's Xi in meeting with France's Macron and von Der Leyen says:

Both China and France and the EU all wish to see an early cease-fire and return of peace in Europe, and support political settlement of the crisis.

The three parties need to jointly oppose the spillover and escalation of the fighting, create conditions for peace talks, safeguard international energy and food security and keep industrial supply chain stable

China has been working vigorously to facilitate talks for peace

China did not create the Ukraine crisis, nor is it a party to it.

On the Palestinian – Israeli conflict, pressing task is to realize a comprehensive cease-fire as quickly as possible

Key priority is to ensure humanitarian assistance.

Is ready to work with EU to support a more broad-based authoritative and effective international peace conference to resolve Palestinian – Israeli conflict.

China's new energy industry has made real progress in open competition and represents advanced production capacity.

It's a new energy industry not only increases global supply and alleviates the pressure of global inflation, but also contributes significantly to global climate response and green transition.

China and EU have excessive common interests and broad cooperation and green and digital transition.

It is necessary that the two sides properly address economic and trade frictions through dialogue and consultation, and accommodate each other's legitimate concerns.

It is hoped that the EU institutions will develop the right perspective of China and adopt a positive China policy.

A lot to digest, and some of it may be postering, but overall positive.