Comments on the Australian dollar via Westpac:

The flurry of announcements from China aimed either directly or indirectly at the stock market helped drive a 2% weekly gain for the CSI 300.

This was only the second weekly rise since early November but the fact that Chinese authorities are showing urgency should at least shore up A$ support near term, with 0.6500 unlikely to be tested early in the week.

AUD/USD ranges have been very tight in recent days but Australia’s quarterly CPI and FOMC decision have been reliable sources of volatility.

We lean slightly towards the USD emerging softer post-FOMC.

Ahead of these releases, it is hard to see a daily close outside 0.6530 (100dma) and 0.6621 (last week’s high)

----

Note,

Australia's quarterly inflation reading will be published on January 31 at 11.30 am Sydney time ( 0030 GMT, 1930 US Eastern time)

The FOMC decision is on January 31 also, at 2pm US Eastern time, 1900 GMT

China's Shanghai Composite update: