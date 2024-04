China International Capital Corporation (CICC) is a Chinese multinational investment management and financial services company. Its owned in part by state interests.

Base pay investment bank salaries are to be cut, by up to a quarter. Will impact around 2,000 staff.

Factors cited include:

cost reduction

slow economy

reduction in IPOs

Beijing's austerity drive (Chinese Communist Party attacking the 'elites', preferring 'common propserity')

Info via Reuters report.