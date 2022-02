Baise detected the first confirmed case on Saturday on a patient that had returned from Shenzhen.

An emergency response lockdown of city transport and a ban on all vehicles and people from entering and exiting were implemented. Parts of the city, where the most cases were reported, have been placed under high- and medium-risk levels. In close-by Guangzhou, in South China's Guangdong Province, a city of 15 mn people, all bus routes from Baise have been halted.