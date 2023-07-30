China's Chinese Communist Party media outlet Global Times with an article regarding Australia / US talks over the weekend.

US and Australia held the "2+2" meeting ... After the meeting, the two sides announced a series of defense cooperation plans to strengthen and expand the military alliance between the two countries.

The article warns that Australia is "sacrificing its own interests to support US interests". And adds that "the true cost ... is likely too high for Canberra to bear."

---

China levied a series of trade restrictions against Australia in response to ties with the US. These had begun to be dismantled. It looks like it starting again.

Australia is a much easier target for the Chinese Communist Party than the US is, its easier for a bully to pick on the little guy.

Link here to the article for more: