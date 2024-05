It is also being reported by the Chinese state media that China has sent out dozens of fighter jets and conducted mock strikes in targeted areas in the region. This includes those from naval ships as well.

For some context, Beijing is feeling extremely infuriated after Lai Ching-te won the latest Taiwanese presidential elections. He is labelled as a "separatist" by China in trying to push for a 'two-nation theory'. That is a clear snipe at China's own 'one country, two systems' governance.