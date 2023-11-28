Local governments in China have been injecting into capital into struggling smaller banks, seeking to contain spillover risks from a deepening property crisis and only slowly recovering economy.

Local govmts have sold record amounts of Special-purpose bonds this year

Special-purpose bonds are a form of off-budget debt financing used by local governments in China

Local governments plan to use the proceeds of the latest bond sales to purchase equity or convertible bonds from smaller banks, most of them state-owned, effectively recapitalising them

have raised 152.3 billion yuan (US$21.05 billion) via such bonds so far in 2023

Info comes via Reuters, link here for (much) more