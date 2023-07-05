Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece tabloid Global Times wrote in an editorial that the coutnry's restrictions on metals exports are a warning the US and US allies:

controls on exports of some gallium and germanium products was a "practical way" of telling the U.S. and its allies that their efforts to curb China from procuring more advanced technology was a "miscalculation"

said that China could be more cautious about supplying its rare-earth resources to support those that have sided with the US-led "decoupling" push from China

The controls do not mean that China will ban exports of the metals but authorities will have the right to reject export applications if the products involve military use or are used in scenarios that may undermine China's national security and interests

Info comes via a Reuters report.