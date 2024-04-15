The Shanghai Composite jumped to start the week, finishing the day up 1.3%.

State wealth fund Central Huijin increased stakes in China's Big Four banks last Friday and the government renewed some policies today designed to support capital markets.

Technically, the index has been consolidating since late February but optimism has been slowly building about the strength of the Chinese economy, something that's been more visible in industrial metals like copper. Overall, China stocks are still trading much weaker than global counterparts and remain far from the 2021 highs.