RBA

It's RBA day. The decision will come at 2230 GMT and no change from the 4.35% cash rate is expected now or for awhile.

Before that, we will have some notable data with Japanese December household spending out at 1830 GMT and expected to contract 2.1% y/y but rise 0.2% m/m. Data on overtime pay and overall labor cash earnings are due too.

Before we get the RBA decision, the Q4 Australian data on retail trade is due as well. I can't understand why this is still being released quarterly in the digital age but that makes it particularly impactful.

AUD had a bit of a rough one in US trading, falling 0.5% or 31 pips.

