China reported 699 new cases on Monday. Thats the most since back on May 22.

Over the weekend the total was more than 1000.

Shanghai is to test 20mn of its 25mn residents in coming days.

---

The concern is China's 'zero' policy that sweeps in harsh restrictions very quickly if health authorities deem them necessary. Each country, of course, sets its own health policy. The concern for markets is the damaging impact lockdowns have on China's economy and, by implication, the world.