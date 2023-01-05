The voiting process has resumes in Congress with the 7th vote for the Speaker of the House.

Once again, to secure the Speaker of the House it takes 218 votes. That means if the Dems all vote against Sen Kevin McCarthy, he can only lose 4 votes from his own party members.

Yesterday, the 3 separate votes yielded 20 votes for GOP Byron Donalds (from the so called Freedom Caucus). Democrat Jeffries received the most votes, but it is nearly impossible for Jeffries to get the votes from the GOP to win the nomination. So it is just for show.

So it comes down to can McCarthy horse trade with the Freedom Caucus members enough to win the position or does he ultimately give up for another candidate. The question is who might that be? This could go on and on and on.

UPDATE: Donald has received 6 votes which makes it appear McCarthy has failed on the 7th vote to secure the House of Speaker role.

If you haven't watched the process, it is antiquated, manual and time consuming. Other than the vote, official Congressional business stops until a speaker is elected by its members.

PS. It seemed Donalds did not vote which is interesting.

