Crude oil futures are settling a day at $85.41. That's down $0.25 or -0.29%.

The high price reached $86.11. The low price was at $84.05. That was a multi-week low.

The drop earlier today came despite continuous geopolitical tensions and the potential for an Israeli

response to the Iranian attack this weekend.

There were reports from WSJ and Axios indicated that Israel may consider an attack that showcased the depth of their offensive capabilities. Over the weekend, the defensive capabilities were showcased.