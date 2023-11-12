Australian ports operator DP World Australia manages nearly half of the goods that flow in and out of the country. Its been hit by a cybersecurity incident that has forced it suspend operations at ports since Friday.

operations at the container terminals in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Western Australia's Fremantle have all been at a standstill since Friday

cyberattack on systems and also possible data breaches

an Australia government spokes woman: "The cyber incident at DP World is serious and ongoing"

Australian Federal Police investigating the incident

The interruption looks likely to continue for a number of days, disrupting the movement of goods into and out of Australia. DP World Australia is part of Dubai's state-owned DP World.