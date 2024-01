Prior was +1.5% (revised to +1.6%)

Six-month trimmed mean 2.6% vs 2.0% PCE

This is a one-month measure that's annualized. It's a popular measure from Fed officials and it runs against the narrative of inflation rapidly falling to target.

Prescription drug prices down 4.2% were cut from the mean while homes up 5.8% were also trimmed out. One of the bigger drivers to the upside that was kept in the index was in purchased means along with hotels.