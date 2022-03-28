The comments in this report are always super-charged.
The volatility and impact of rising raw material costs (oil, etc.) and continued supply-chain disruptions are causing a rise in overall costs. Labor market constraints are also a concern. Inflation and a rise in interest rates are also concerns, and an impact to consumer buying behavior could curtail demand.
While we continue to see increased orders and new quoting activity, production and overall output is still limited due to supply-chain disruptions, workforce shortages and numerous price increases on raw materials. Despite several opportunities that continue to arise, uncertainty due to foreign issues, domestic administrative policies and the anti-fossil-fuels approach from D.C. is truly hurting domestic manufacturing.
Supply-chain problems and inflation and the shortage of materials caused by the Buy American laws on iron and steel are limiting the number of infrastructure projects that can be funded and built. American jobs in the manufacturing, distribution, engineering and construction sectors are being lost due to these short-sighted laws and regulations.
It seems that we have a government with little regard for American industries. They would rather negotiate with [other countries] than work with our own oil companies with secure sources of energy. This to me is very upsetting since I’ve supported this government and the oil companies for over five decades. Trying to financially plan for the future is all but uncertain when you consider what choices we have from taxes to investments in our businesses.
Rising freight costs are a huge concern. The Ukraine situation is going to add to steel cost inflation.
We have an increase in orders but are still struggling with getting paid timely and getting raw materials. We’re also having a hard time hiring people who want to work.
The supply chain for electronics parts continues to be a tremendous challenge and is hindering our ability to produce our customers’ products. Demand is higher than we can supply because we cannot locate and receive the parts necessary in all cases. Having 80 of 82 required parts still yields zero output of finished goods.
Business is booming.
It’s sort of crazy how busy we are, and we continue to get inquires for quotes from companies we have not done business with before. I guess it has something to do with inbound container issues from overseas as well as sourcing built in America, but whatever the reason, we are very busy and appear to be that way for quite a while to come. (Printing and related products)