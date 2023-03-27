Dallas Fed

Details:

  • Production index +2.5 vs -2.8 prior
  • New orders index -14.3 vs -13.2 prior -- 10th month in a row negative
  • Growth rate of orders -15.2 versus -16.9 last month
  • Employment +10.4 versus -1.0 last month
  • Hours worked +2.6 versus +4.9 last month
  • Capital expenditures +2.9 versus -1.3 last month
  • Wages and benefits +30.5 versus +32.7last month
  • Prices received +7.0 versus +15.8 last month
  • Prices paid for raw materials +20.3 versus +25.1 last month
  • Finished goods inventory +6.6 versus -3.0 last month
  • Shipments -10.5 versus -5.0 last month

I would highlight the pricing sub-indexes here and their steady declines. That's bodes well for inflation.

Selected comments in the report: