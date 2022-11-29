- Prior was -13.6
- Revenue +5.5 vs +8.5 prior
This is a low tier indicator but I like to have a read of the comments.
- The nonresolved railroad workers’ strike is hanging like a dark cloud on the horizon and threatening to disrupt on a massive scale.
- Access to financing remains tight as private capital investors remain conservative, and conventional financing remains expensive. This continues to create tremendous uncertainty for us regarding head count, capital expenditures, pricing and geographical expansion. As a result, we have become more conservative ourselves, slowing our hiring ramp dramatically, curtailing plans for expansion and focusing on increasing profitability through cost cutting and higher-value customers.
- The interest rate environment is creating a slight slowdown in activity for the company.
- We just moved into a smaller facility. We could not give our office furniture away. We had to pay for the furniture to be hauled off because of the glut of shrinking/closing businesses.
- Firm owners and high-level managers are working harder and longer to pick up slack in productivity due to remote-work accountability and child/elderly care demands. Due to transmittable diseases and worker shortage, daycare centers and preschools are shutting down more frequently with only one day’s notice and causing major disruptions to working parents.
- Despite attention on inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term, logistics, energy prices, interest rates and expected recession, clients continue to experience improving financial performance. [There is a] continuing shortage of skilled labor and an increase in wages/benefits.
- With the tech layoffs going on, it has created some opportunity to find good human resources.
- Our six-month forecast has improved due to a strong application
pipeline for spring. Uncertainty is decreasing due to election results
and early signs of moderating inflation.
- We are still having staffing issues. [We are] still unable to get fully staffed. (accommodation)
- Higher interest rates are having a significant negative effect on
used-vehicle sales. We are also seeing more cash payments for vehicles
versus financing. New-vehicle product is still very difficult to get,
and customers to some degree are experiencing "buyer fatigue" from the
long waits. They are simply postponing their purchases. (automotive)
- Higher prices due to inflation are finally starting to hit home with my
restaurant customers. Perhaps it's price fatigue, but we are starting
to see pushback that can't be ignored. While we're starting to see
price easing at the wholesale level, particularly chicken, the current
market has been building for 12 months or more, and the restaurants
won't see their prices fall for another 30–60 days.
- The Federal Reserve has lost its way and needs to stop increasing rates and let the economy and employment settle. The
Federal Reserve actively participated in causing this inflationary
cycle by its aggressive and irrational buying of mortgage-backed
securities that represent 30 percent of its portfolio. Continuing on
this path will cause a recession and leave the Federal Reserve with
little options. Raising rates as the Federal Reserve has done has cost
the U.S. Treasury untold sums to finance the government. If the Federal
Reserve governors had any self-respect or integrity, they would resign.
- Rates are rising too fast. We are going to have a hard landing. (building materials)
