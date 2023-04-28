March inflation annualized on the trimmed mean was 3.4%, according to the Dallas Fed measure. That's down from 4.6% in February. The 12-month trimmed mean was 4.7, unchanged from Feb.

Some of the drags that were excluded were:

Auto rentals

Fruit

Eggs

Used trucks

Gasoline

Some of the high numbers excluded:

Hotels

Child care

Motor vehicle leasing

Hospital services

Some notable numbers included in the trimmed mean:

Owner occupied homes +6.0% (this is 11% of the PCE index)

Vehicle maintenance and repair +4.0%

Prescription drugs +1.7%

Physician services +1.1%

I find it notable (and tough to explain) that the single highest boost in the PCE report was motor vehicle leasing up 46.9% m/m annualized while auto rentals down 36.9% m/m were the 7th largest drag.