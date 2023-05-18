Germany DAX weekly chart

The DAX is now trading up by 1.6% to 16,201 and is closing in on its record highs around 16,285-90 set last year. So far this year, European equities have been the standout performer as we already saw record highs being reached for the CAC 40 and before that, the UK FTSE back in February.

It is now looking like the DAX's turn as we are getting a strong positive momentum in European morning trade today.

While much of that owes to a catch up to Wall Street gains overnight, US futures have also climbed higher in the last hour with S&P 500 futures now up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.2%, and Dow futures turning things around to be up 0.1% as well.