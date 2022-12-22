Reuters had the report overnight ICYMI.

Traders said Russia has been unable to fully redirect Urals exports from Europe to other markets, notably India and China, and it had struggled to find enough suitable vessels.

According to traders' data and calculations made by Reuters, Urals exports from the Baltic Sea ports will probably fall to around 5 million tonnes this month from 6 million tonnes in November. Some estimates are as low as 4.7 million tonnes.

This is related to Western sanctions on the terrorist Russian state, including the $60 price cap on Russian oil. Urals have been trading at steep discounts, India and China big buyers. The cap allows non-EU countries to import seaborne Russian crude.

Chart only a guide, weekly candles: