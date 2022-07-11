Ibrahim al-Muhanna was the right-hand man to four of the kingdom's oil ministers. He started his own consulting firm in 2017::

"The market should not worry" about Saudi Arabia's ability to hike output to meet growing demand, he said in an interview with S&P Global Commodity Insights.

"What's really good about Saudi Arabia is they have the system. The system meaning pipelines, storage, export facilities. When you have all these things, and of course good management, good engineering, you don't have any major problems [raising production]."

there should be no doubt that Saudi Arabia can fulfil its quota and go beyond, if called upon, Muhanna said.

"11-12 million b/d can be done,"

US President Biden

is heading to Saudi Arabia this month to beg for more oil output. Looks like he has a chance of being successful.