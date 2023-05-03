Deutsche Bank comments are in refernce to their oil tanker shipping outlook, but have applicability to crude fo course:

We believe the market will more heavily discount energy exposed companies, including tanker owners, based on current downside demand risks and negative macroeconomic sentiment.

Oil prices have been on the decline over the past few weeks, falling further this week on weak manufacturing data out of China.

Deutsche Bank lowered its 12-month price target on oil-product carrier firm Scorpio.

Oil price update, I've used 4 hour bars to illustrate the gap fill (on the OPEC+ output cut) ... and some!