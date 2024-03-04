A note from Deutsche Bank on Monday airs some reasons to be concerned about the lofty heights of US stocks.

“It’s rare to see a rally this fast, and when they happen it’s usually because the economy is emerging from recession and the stock market has just been through a slump”

“The only time in post-war history that this wasn’t the case was during the dot com bubble.”

DB says usually after a strong rally the S&P 500 continues higher for another 6 to 12 months, but the difference now is that:

the economy has not bounced out of a recession

the stock market rally over the past year “has been unusually narrow by historical standards”

One for the record books indeed