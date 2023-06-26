The risk rotation play last week was a key theme in markets and will we see that continue this week ahead of month-end and quarter-end trading? That's certainly a consideration after the flows we saw as mentioned here at the time.

For now, markets seems to be taking a bit of a breather. And the dollar is just lightly lower as we look towards the session ahead. USD/JPY remains a key chart to watch with the pair holding above 143.00 still:

USD/JPY daily chart

There was a marginal gap lower in the pair, alongside some other dollar pairs, but nothing too outstanding. The big news over the weekend was perhaps a positive development on Ukraine's future as Russia seems to be facing an internal strife.

As such, risk tones are also keeping calmer. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% for now, though last week's 1.4% decline is still fresh in the memory of traders surely.

Going back to the dollar, EUR/USD is up 0.1% to 1.0900 while GBP/USD is up 0.1% to 1.2728 at the moment. The changes are rather marginal for the most part with only NZD/USD keeping higher by 0.5% at 0.6170 currently.